March Madness, No. Mash Madness, Yes! 3rd Annual Mash Madness Challenge Coming to Sioux Falls
So, you're not a fan of basketball, but you've always wanted to get into a bracket competition of some sort. Then this event is right up your alley.
The 3rd Annual Mash Madness challenge begins Friday, March 1 and runs (coincidentally) through St. Patrick's Day, March 17.
Four downtown Sioux Falls breweries will be competing for your endorsement with a special craft brew created just for this event. The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year.
You can pick up a punch card at any of the participating breweries and after you taste test all four entries, pick your favorite, turn in your punchcard and you'll have a chance to win a gift card from one of the downtown beer crafters.
The four brewers going head-to-head in this (not so) action-packed competition are:
- Fernson Brewing Company at 200 N. Weber, Suite#100
- Monk's House of Ale Repute & Gandy Dancer Brew Works at 420 East 8th Street
- Remedy Brewing Company at 401 East 8th Street, Suite 120
- WoodGrain Brewing Co. at 101 S. Phillips Avenue, Suite 100
To find out more about the special brews these guys are coming up with, see Downtown Sioux Falls March Madness.
