So, you're not a fan of basketball, but you've always wanted to get into a bracket competition of some sort. Then this event is right up your alley.

The 3rd Annual Mash Madness challenge begins Friday, March 1 and runs ( coincidentally ) through St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

Four downtown Sioux Falls breweries will be competing for your endorsement with a special craft brew created just for this event. The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year.

You can pick up a punch card at any of the participating breweries and after you taste test all four entries, pick your favorite, turn in your punchcard and you'll have a chance to win a gift card from one of the downtown beer crafters.

The four brewers going head-to-head in this (not so) action-packed competition are:

To find out more about the special brews these guys are coming up with, see Downtown Sioux Falls March Madness.

Source: DTSF.com