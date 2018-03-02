March Events Rolling in Sioux Falls with a Roar

I hope you can keep up this weekend. Wow! Sioux Falls is the hot spot.

Basketball, golf, First Friday, live music, Broadway entertainment and more all in the next three days.

One of the biggest events of the year is the Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Teams from both South Dakota Universities will compete. Here's how the first round will look:

Women:

March 3 South Dakota vs Fort Wayne 12:00 PM

South Dakota State vs North Dakota State 2:30 PM

March 4 Denver vs Oral Roberts 12:00 PM

Western Illinois vs Omaha 2:30 PM

Men:

March 3 South Dakota State vs Western Illinois 6:00 PM

South Dakota vs Omaha 8:30 PM

March 4 Fort Wayne vs North Dakota State 6:00 PM

Denver vs Oral Roberts 8:30 PM

Then in between games you'll need to eat and Sioux Falls First Friday dining features are plentiful.

While you're here this weekend look into the other events around the area:

