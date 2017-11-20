It's always a good idea to have a Christmas budget. And it's an even better idea to keep to that budget.

But that's not always easy.

According to CNBC a large number of people are paying off their debt from Christmas...and that's from last years Christmas!

Gulp.

They say gift-buying American's are planning on spending about $660.00 on gifts this year. Now, for some that may seem a lot, but as a Granddad of 5, that seems about right. The problem is, of course, keeping to that number ( or less? ).

I mean, each Grand Young'un should get roughly the same number of gifts, right? I mean, tis true, I love them all the same, so...

Well, you can hit that budget ceiling pretty quickly.

The CNBC story reports 24% of shoppers said they overspent their budget in 2016 ( Guilty ) and 27% said they made no budget at all ( OK, kinda guilty ).

So, making a budget is a good start, but keeping to it is even better. There's some great budget tips here at nerdwallet .

And I might add, don't stress on it too much. You'll get through it OK. After all, those 5 Grandkids can always use new socks and underwear, right? And I'm sure they'd love it!

