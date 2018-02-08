Manuel Jesus Frias Extradited Back to South Dakota

37-year-old Manuel Jesus Frias is back in South Dakota. KSFY TV is reporting that Frias was extradited to Sioux Falls from Nebraska earlier this week.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead told KSFY TV , Frias is currently in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail at the moment. According to KSFY , Frias appeared in a Dakota County courthouse on Tuesday and signed an extradition waiver to return to Sioux Falls.

U.S. Marshals and other local law enforcement officials tracked down and arrested Frias on Tuesday, (January 16) at a home in South Sioux City, Nebraska after a two-hour stand- off with authorities.

Frias is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Samuel Crockett and Corey Zephier at a Sioux Falls apartment complex back on (January 5). Sioux Falls Police say the shootings resulted from a "drug rip gone bad."

Frias arrest was one of seven total arrests related to the case. KSFY TV reports that two women, Maria LeClaire and 19-year-old Crystal Habben, were also arrested in January in connection to the shooting.

Frias is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Sioux Falls on Thursday, (February 8) according to KSFY TV .

Source : KSFY TV

