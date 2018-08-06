The new Netflix series from director Cary Fukunaga looks like a mix of a lot of things, but Emma Stone seems to sum it up best: “Some multi-reality brain magic s–t.” Yup, that’s enough to get me on board.

In Netflix’s Maniac , Emma Stone and Jonah Hill play two strangers who enter a pharmaceutical drug trial in an attempt to cure their mental ailments. Stone plays Annie Landsberg, who has troubled relationships with her mother and sister, and Hill is Owen Milgrim, a wealthy man who may have schizophrenia. They both decide to take some pills under the care of Justin Theroux ‘s Dr. James Mantleray, who says things like “pain can be destroyed” and “the mind can be solved.” That sure is one enticing pitch.

The 10-episode limited series comes from The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, with True Detective ‘s Fukunaga behind the camera. The show is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian series from Hakon Bast Mossige and Espen PA Lervaag, a black comedy that starred Lervaag as a man in a mental institution. That series, which you can binge on Netflix before the remake arrives, jumps between Lervaag’s character in the asylum and the fantastic realities in his head. By the looks of the first trailer for Somerville’s version, it looks pretty similar, with Owen and Annie traveling to everything from a Middle Earth-esque reality to a suburban home in the ‘80s. It looks like Eternal Sunshine meets Legion with some Terry Gilliam.

Maniac also stars Sally Field, Sonoya Mizuno of Ex Machina , Jemima Kirk, and hey, was that Glenn Fleshler from True Detective Season 1 in the trailer? Maniac drops on Netflix on September 21.