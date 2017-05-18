Man Wrestles Deer In Minnesota Walmart

I've been to the Walmart in Wadena, Mn. and it's like every other Walmart you've ever been in, except for perhaps the wildlife.

Tuesday, Stephanie Koljonen posted a picture on Facebook of a man who wrestled a deer to the ground after the deer wandered into the local Walmart.

According to the Minneapolis Star Koljonen said the deer came in through the stores garden door and just walked down the aisle. Apparently, the big fellow tackled the deer and put his hands over its eyes until it calmed down.

Word is the deer was released back into the wilderness no worse for the wear.

See Also: