Man Tosses Rock Gets Direct Hit on Sioux Falls Police Car

One Sioux Falls man chose the wrong vehicle at which to hurl a projectile. It happened to be a police cruiser.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened about 6:00 PM on Sunday evening just east of Cliff Avenue.

“An officer was driving (along) River Boulevard. There was a guy on the sidewalk and as the officer passed, the guy threw a rock or a piece of cement at the police car. When the officer turned around to go back, the guy had more rocks in his hands.”

The damage caused by the thrown rock resulted in a dent in the passenger side rear door. No one was injured in the incident.

Additionally, the 35-year old suspect had meth in his possession when he was arrested. He faces charges of felony intentional damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.