Man Tased by Sioux Falls Police Dies in Hospital

A man tased by Sioux Falls police died in a hospital Saturday morning (October 27) An autopsy was conducted Tuesday (October 30) and results are expected in approximately six weeks.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, on Wednesday (October 24) at approximately 12:00 PM, police responded to a man who was causing a disturbance inside a room at Motel 6 on West Russell Street in Sioux Falls. Management wanted him removed and he refused to listen to officers.

Joshua Jay Langley was tased, then handcuffed. The first use of the taser was ineffective and a second use of the taser compromised the suspect.

"After the ambulance arrived, Langley became unresponsive and stopped breathing," said Clemens. "Paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to the hospital."

Meth was found in the room. He was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances, Disturbing the Peace, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest.

The incident was initially reported as a fight between a man and a woman. Both motel guests and staff reported hearing a man and woman in what sounded to be an argument.