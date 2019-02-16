Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing Sioux Falls Teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who fatally shot a teen in a city park has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Holler pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter. Police say he killed 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse in August 2017 following a dispute over drugs.

Holler was ordered to pay more than $15,000 to the Stonehouse family for funeral and medical expenses. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

Holler pleaded guilty to shooting Stonehouse during the attempted robbery of a different teen. Holler hit the teen with the gun and it discharged, striking Stonehouse in the back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.