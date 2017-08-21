Yet another reason you shouldn't text and drive.

A man in China riding a scooter got the surprise of his life when he fell into a sinkhole that opened mere seconds before he got there. Of course, it's tough to feel too badly for him because he was checking his cell phone at the time.

There is a bright side to all of this for the man. He didn't suffer any injuries, which he could've, considering the hole was some six feet deep. It's unclear how much damage his scooter -- and his phone, for the matter -- had.

Since he appears to be okay, it's open season on this guy, right? Even though you can never be fully prepared for a sinkhole to magically open up in front of you, it's tough to feel sorry for someone who's more focused on his phone than paying attention to the road.