Man Punched, Robbed in Woody’s Bar Parking Lot

A man in a bar parking lot was punched and robbed early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls. According to Officer Sam Clemens, the man had been inside of Woody’s on Marion Road with friends until about midnight Saturday (October 20).

At some point in the evening, the victim and his friends were involved in a verbal argument inside the bar. When the victim later left alone, he was assaulted by a group of 3-5 people in the parking lot.

The man said he was punched repeatedly, but suffered no serious injuries.

However, when he got home, he realized that his money was missing and contacted police.

The nature of the initial argument was not revealed by officers and the investigation is ongoing. If you have tips, please contact the authorities. Tips can be called in or sent via the Sioux Falls Police Department website . You can also remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers .