Man Pulls Two Guns on Woman at Sioux Falls Apartment

In the course of a dispute, one man pointed multiple weapons at the victim. None of them were actually used, but the suspected was arrested.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened about 10:30 Thursday morning at an apartment in the 4400 block of Valhalla Blvd.

“Our victim was helping her sister pick up some items from an apartment. The soon-to-be ex-boyfriend was there and an argument began between the victim and her sister’s ex-boyfriend.”

Clemens then admitted the discussion never really got heated but the ex-boyfriend eventually changed the tone with his actions.

“He grabbed a rifle, pointed it at her. Then he put the rifle away. After some more discussion, he picked up a handgun and pointed the handgun at her as well.”

While the argument was happening the ex-girlfriend was unaware of the threats. Police arrested 30-year old Quandray Hartsfield of Sioux Falls on the charge of aggravated assault.

No one was injured in the incident.

