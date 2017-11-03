Man Plows Part of I-29 in North Dakota

Sometimes it's a driver on the road that is plowed. This time it was the road itself that got plowed. A small stretch of Interstate 29 north of Fargo, North Dakota near the town of Grandin got tore up this week.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that on Tuesday (October 31) a farm tractor pulling a chisel plow on I-29 struck a bridge that stretches over the road. As the plow wend under the overpass it hit it, fell down and dug some deep grooves in the road.

The Highway Patrol said that the bridge made it out OK, but the plow was severly damaged. According to WDAY-TV, the 41 year-old driver of the tractor was cited for violating height restrictions.

Sources: North Dakota Highway Patrol , WDAY TV

