Man on House Arrest Broke Ankle Monitor, on the Run in Sioux Falls

Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says authorities are looking for a man who removed his ankle monitor Thursday morning.

"He is currently serving 28 day sentence for possession of controlled substance and is in the electronic monitoring program which means he wears the bracelet. He actually stays at his residence and goes back and forth to work. The Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to a home in Sioux Falls concerning a domestic assault. When officers arrived at the residence, they learned that Daniel Erfman was a suspect in that case. He had cut off his bracelet and fled the scene prior to the officers arrival."

If you have information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Daniel Erfman, Gromer urges you to call police.

