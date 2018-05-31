Man Offered Free Sioux Falls Hotel Stay to Women for Prostitution

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police department relayed the facts from a police report where two women arrived in person to the law enforcement center saying they had just been propositioned by a man offering a hotel room in exchange for them paying it off through prostitution.

Marijuana was offered to the women and their daughters, and the police report says a handgun was displayed on the table. The women were then told by Green that he'd pay for a free hotel if they would pay it off through prostitution. The women said they’d consider the offer as a way to excuse themselves and went to the law enforcement center to report what happened. Cornelius Antoine Green, 29, from Indiana was arrested for contributing to a delinquency of a minor, pimping and prostitution charges. The man’s companion was also charged for contributing to a delinquency of a minor and promoting prostitution: Amanda Gail Shelby, 30, also from Indiana.