Man Offered Free Sioux Falls Hotel Stay to Women for Prostitution
Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police department relayed the facts from a police report where two women arrived in person to the law enforcement center saying they had just been propositioned by a man offering a hotel room in exchange for them paying it off through prostitution.
Monday afternoon (May 28), two women and their teenage daughters from a neighboring state were looking for a place to stay. Cornelius Green offered a hotel room and gave the women food while their teenage girls, ages sixteen and seventeen stayed in car.
Marijuana was offered to the women and their daughters, and the police report says a handgun was displayed on the table. The women were then told by Green that he'd pay for a free hotel if they would pay it off through prostitution. The women said they’d consider the offer as a way to excuse themselves and went to the law enforcement center to report what happened. Cornelius Antoine Green, 29, from Indiana was arrested for contributing to a delinquency of a minor, pimping and prostitution charges. The man’s companion was also charged for contributing to a delinquency of a minor and promoting prostitution: Amanda Gail Shelby, 30, also from Indiana.
The victim’s names were not released. The victims reported the incident in person at the law enforcement center, which led police to the hotel and apprehend the suspects.
