Man Menaces with Machete Near Sioux Falls Apartment Complex

Some people don’t like litterbugs. There are also some people who don’t like being called out for being a litterbug as one Sioux Falls man found out Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the incident happened around 1:20 PM in an apartment complex parking lot near 19th Street on South Cleveland Avenue. A man was waiting in a vehicle for someone to join him when the driver littered and the confrontation took place.

“The passenger (eventually) came out and got in the car. The man that lived (in the apartment complex) yelled at the driver about littering. The driver pulled out a machete and threatened him with it. The victim went back inside and called police.”

Brandishing any weapon at someone including a machete is considered an aggravated assault.

The victim was able to provide some information about the suspect and police are still investigating the case.

