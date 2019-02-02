Man Lured into Online Sale, Runs Away from Masked Men

A man trying to sell his cell phone from an online ad called Police for help and reported three masked men had sneaked up on him in an attempt to rob him, while a woman decoy was pretending to buy it.

According to Captain Loren McManus, the incident began when the man met a woman who said she wanted to purchase the phone. While making the transaction, the man noticed three men sneaking up on the vehicle, wearing all black clothing and ski masks. The man got out of his vehicle, ran to a place of safety and called the police. Officers met the victim, returned to his vehicle, which was unlocked and running, but his cell phone was gone.

While Police investigators continued to gather the facts, they discovered the victim had drugs in his car.

The unnamed man was then arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Who: Man, the victim of online cell phone sale

What: reported cell phone stolen, police respond and find drugs in victim’s car

Where: Near 12th and Lyons, Sioux Falls

When: Tuesday, January 29, just before 6:00 PM

