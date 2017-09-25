A Sioux Falls girl got an unusual request from a man who wanted her to help him find his gerbil in the northeast part of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Instead of getting inside the man's vehicle, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the youngster ran home.

"We had an 11-year-old girl who was walking. There was a Ford Bronco 2 that pulled up next to her. It was a little bit unusual. The driver opened up the door and asked if she could help him find his gerbil. She was alarmed by this and ran home which was nearby. The description we have of the vehicle and driver is as follows: silver Ford Bronco 2. The driver is a white man, 60 to 70 years of age with a white and grey beard."

Clemens says the girl did the right thing.

"It's a message that always gets spread. Thankfully we don't have any abductions in Sioux Falls. But, it's always something that scares people. Kids know what's right and what's wrong. They know not to talk to strangers, especially if someone pulls up in a car. Thankfully, she did the right thing by going home and telling an adult who called police. We are hoping to find the guy."

If you have information about the driver, Clemens urges you to call police.

