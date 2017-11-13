Man Gets Struck With Frying Pan, Suspect Didn’t Like His Singing

Not everyone enjoyed a man's singing Sunday evening, including a woman who allegedly assaulted him.

"A few people were inside a home on the east side of Sioux Falls," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"The victim was singing and apparently our suspect was upset by that. She used a frying pan and hit him on the side of the face. The victim and a friend left after that. They called police and reported the incident."

"We were able to find the suspect the next morning. She was arrested for aggravated assault," continued Clemens. "The victim didn't have any serious injuries. He may have had a cracked tooth."

Clemens identified the woman as 49-year-old Bernita Sykes of Sioux Falls.

See Also: