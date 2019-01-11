Man Found Murdered on Minnesota Snowmobile Trail

Authorities say an Aurora, Minnesota man found dead on a snowmobile trail near Hibbing was blindfolded, marched into the woods and shot twice in the face for allegedly pursuing another man's 17-year-old girlfriend. The body of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley was found earlier this week along the Mesabi Trail.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 18-year-old Deshon Bonnell and 20-year-old Anthony Howson have each been charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, and robbery. They're jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and are scheduled to appear in court January 17.

The teenage girl faces the same counts in juvenile court. All three suspects are from the Hibbing, Minnesota area.

Source: Associated Press, Minneapolis Star Tribune