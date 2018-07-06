Man Fleeing Yankton Police Crashes into Traffic, Five Dead

A 27-year-old man fleeing police turned off his car lights and crossed into oncoming traffic crashing into an oncoming car and killing five people.

The crash occurred on Wednesday (July 4) at 1:20 AM at mile marker 389 on Highway 50 just three miles east of Yankton.

The fleeing driver and his passenger both died when he crashed his 1996 Acura Integra into a 2010 Nissan Sentra. A 43-year old man, a 40-year old woman, and a 10-year old girl in the Nissan were killed. The lone survivor of the crash, a 12-year old girl, had life-threatening injuries.

Names are not being released pending notification of families.

Both occupants of the Acura Integra were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Sentra was wearing a seatbelt, and it's unknown if the passengers in the Sentra were buckled up.

Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles says the girl injured in the accident and taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Nickles says Yankton County Emergency Services, the Sheriff’s Office, and State Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

