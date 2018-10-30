Man Fires Shots inside Mobile Home in Western Sioux Falls

A Sioux Empire man is behind bars today after firing a series of gunshots inside his home in western Sioux Falls on Monday.

KSFY TV is reporting that the incident took place in a mobile home near Valley View Road and Pine Meadow Place around 5:30 PM on Monday, (October 29). According to the report, the man eventually surrendered to police peacefully after earlier discharging a firearm 10 times and pouring gasoline inside the home.

KSFY reports that authorities were forced to evacuate residents in the immediate area of the mobile home while the incident was underway. The man, whose name has yet to be released, was alone inside the home at the time of the incident.

A person who lives in the neighborhood told KSFY they were surprised by the incident. Tyler Lund said, "I've known the guy for about five years, nice guy, visited with him all the time, always said hi to him, so wild."

Authorities did not tell KSFY if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the Monday afternoon arrest. UPDATE: At the police briefing, Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the suspect, 59-year old John Vela had a blood alcohol content of 0.214. He is charged with simple assault-domestic, making terroristic threats, first-degree arson, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The updated story also includes the number of shots fired in the home.

Source: KSFY TV