Man Exposes Himself to Woman Walking in Sioux Falls

A woman going for a walk in the warmer weather Wednesday (March 14) near 49th and Harmony in Sioux Falls was approached by a man who exposed himself to her. The incident happened in broad daylight at 3:30 PM.

According to the woman the man pulled over in his vehicle and was asking her questions in attempt to get her closer to his vehicle. As she approached his car, she saw that the man had exposed himself. She yelled at him and he drove away.

The driver was described as a white man in his 20’s with shaggy brown hair. The vehicle was described by the woman as a white small four door car. Police say the woman was not able to get a license plate of the suspect.

Police didn’t comment on whether this incident of exposure was related to other similar situations. Recent exposure incidents had been reported in store parking lots.

