In the midst of frigid temperatures, a man found under a Sioux Falls bridge was taken to a hospital, but did not recover.

According to Officer Sam Clemens, the man, who may have still been alive at the time, was discovered at around 7:00 AM on Tuesday (February 12) under the 10th Street viaduct on the east side of downtown Sioux Falls.

Police say they do know who the man is but are not releasing his name pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death. At present, it is presumed to be from exposure to the cold. There is no sign of foul play in regards to the man's death.

Temperatures overnight were in the teens and began to drop in the early morning hours just before sunrise. At least 1 inch of snow had blanketed the city in the overnight hours.

Several shelters in the area open their doors to those who need to get in from the cold, including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality house, Union Gospel Mission and the Banquet.