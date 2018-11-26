Man Dead After Car Crash Near Brookings

For one individual the Thanksgiving holiday turned fatal. A 24-year-old man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on 216th St. one mile south of Brookings, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2014 Buick Regal was traveling east on 216th Street when it drifted into the south ditch. The vehicle hit an approach, vaulted and rolled. The driver who was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family. No other details are known at this time.

The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.