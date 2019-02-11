Man Cleaning Gun Accidentally Fires Shot, Injures Neighbor

A woman had only minor injuries after her neighbor cleaning a gun accidentally fired a shot and the bullet went through the wall. The accidental discharge happened in an apartment at Graduate Avenue and 54th Street north.

Officer Sam Clemens says the bullet went through the wall into a neighbor's bathroom. The bullet struck the mirror, causing multiple pieces to fly through the air, some of which struck the woman in the chest area.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and cleared with only minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, although the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accidental discharge, which took place Sunday afternoon (February 10) at 2:45 PM.

According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence , From 2005-2010, almost 3,800 people in the U.S. died from unintentional shootings. Over 1,300 victims of unintentional shootings for the period 2005–2010 were under 25 years of age.