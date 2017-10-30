Man Causes Social Media Stir with Blackface Costume

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State University says its Office of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Access wants to talk with a purported student who caused a stir on social media with a Halloween costume.

The photo showed a man wearing blackface and a black wig. The man pictured identifies himself on Twitter and Facebook as South Dakota State student Cole Paulson, though the school says he isn't currently enrolled.

Paulson says he didn't know blackface was offensive to some. He told the Argus Leader that he feels terrible and had no racist intentions.

SDSU spokesman Mike Lockrem says the school will have a discussion with Paulson regardless of whether he's a student. He says "diversity, inclusion and respect" are core values at the school, and this is an "opportunity to educate."

