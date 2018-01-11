Man Builds His Own Road So His Kids Can Go to School

Do you ever get the feeling that here in America we have a tenancy to take education for granted? I do. I don't think we realize how lucky we truly are.

Especially when you hear the story of the father in India who has spent the past two years carving a road through the mountains just so his kids can attend school.

I recently ran across the story on Twitter's Moments section .

According to the article the man never had access to education when he was growing up and wanted his three sons to be able to go to school.

Just let that sink in for a moment - he carved a road BY HAND just so his kids could go to school.

Makes our little daily inconveniences seem so trivial.

And the best part is the story has a happy ending. Since word got out about what the man was doing the local government has offered to help him finish the road.

