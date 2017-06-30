Man Tries to Lure Sioux Falls Girl Into Car

UPDATE : According to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens the incident took place on 15th Street and Western Avenue is Central Sioux Falls. However, due to the age of the child, specifics on the suspect are limited. The only information available was that the suspect was driving a green car.

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 27), but the mother didn't report the incident until Wednesday (June 28).

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says authorities are searching for a man in connection with an incident involving a girl.

"We had a 10-year-old girl that was riding her bicycle outside of her house. She says a man drove up in a green car, stopped and was asking her to get into his car. She ended up refusing, rode away and told mom. Unfortunately, it wasn't until Wednesday afternoon that mom notified police that this happened."

Clemens says the incident took place in "Central Sioux Falls." We will provide additional details as they become known.

Clemens says the girl did the right thing.

"We always tell kids that they shouldn't talk to strangers. If you see somebody that is approaching you just go the other way especially if they are in a car. Just go the other direction and tell a trusted adult. This is what the girl did in this situation."

Clemens says it's also important to report incidents of this kind to police as soon as possible.

