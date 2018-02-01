The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department revealed more details regarding an incident on Tuesday (January 30) involving a residence trashed by a boyfriend, who was later arrested at a local church.

Just after 7:30 PM, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Police Department answered a call regarding a domestic dispute in Hudson, southeast of Canton. When authorities arrived they found a woman's apartment had sustained major damage, including broken windows, TV and furniture. According to witnesses a man had threatened suicide and fled before authorities arrived.

"Later that evening our deputies were able to locate the suspect at a church in Hudson and arrested him without incident. The suspect was identified as 31 year old Rylan Walth. Rylan was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and charged with intentional damage to private property," according to a statement released by police.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management team and the Sioux Falls Humane Society also assisted in the response.

