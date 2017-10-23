Man Allegedly Drowns at Sioux City Marina

A Sioux City man is believed to have drown on Sunday, (October 22) in the Missouri River water of the Sioux City Marina.

KSFY TV is reporting that around 10 AM that morning, a person attending to a boat at the marina heard a splash, and found a man in the water. The person attempted to help the man but was unsuccessful, and he eventually slipped beneath the surface of the water.

According KSFY TV , the man reportedly was acting bizarre earlier that morning at the marina, and authorities were called to investigate. Once they arrived, they couldn't locate him.

A team of divers pulled the mans body from the water on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Allen Clay of Sioux City.

More information regarding the alleged drowning as it becomes available.

Source: KSFY TV

