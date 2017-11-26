Man Accused of Abusing Horses Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) — A 62-year-old South Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 days in a county jail for mistreating more than a dozen horses.

The Rapid City Journal reports that LeRoy James, of Hermosa, was convicted at trial earlier this month on three misdemeanor counts of neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of an animal. Authorities say the abuse took place in Meade County between September 2016 and January 2017.

Magistrate Judge Francy Foral sentenced James on each count to 360 days in jail with 350 days suspended, as well as 360 days of probation.

James still owns 15 horses. The judge says he has until March 1 to show that the horses are in good shape or he will be forced to sell them.

