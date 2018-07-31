Mall of America Star Wars VR Experience Coming in March

Have you always dreamt about traveling to a galaxy far, far away? Well, the Mall of America is giving you the chance to step into the world of Star Wars with a virtual-reality experience. The virtual-reality company, "The Void" has locations in nine other cities and is planning on opening up its first Midwest location this spring in the Mall of America .

The Void , according to their website, is a full sensory, immersive experience, with you, your friends and family walking around inside the action. Your mission, under the orders of the budding rebellion, is to travel to the molten planet of Mustafar and recover Imperial intelligence vital to the rebellion’s survival. Alongside the pragmatic droid K-2S0 , your team must navigate through an enemy facility. Disguised as stormtroopers, you will have to protect yourselves with blasters, solve puzzles, and fight giant lava monsters in an effort to fulfill your orders.

Ticket pricing in other markets are usually around $30. The new Star Wars VR experience is set to open in the MOA in March.

