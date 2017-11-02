Mall of America Plans to Be Closed on Thanksgiving

If you're gong to be in the Twin Cities area on Thanksgiving, don't plan on sneaking away to do some shopping at the Mall of America. They're going to be closed.

Just last year the Mall of America surprised the retail world when it announced it would not be opening its doors on Thanksgiving.

They opted instead to give the 15-thousand employees who work at the mega-mall the day off.

The mall has announced it will be doing the same thing this year. It will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

On top of that, the 12-hundred workers who are directly employed by the mall will now earn holiday pay for working Black Friday.

Mall management calls it the "seventh holiday of the year."

Source: ABC News

