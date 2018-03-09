The next time you plan on doing some shopping at the Mall of America, you might want to bring your swimsuit because the largest mall in the United States might be getting a waterpark. According to Kare11, the Bloomington City Council and Port Authority pitched a proposal on Tuesday night detailing plans for a $150 million to $200 million waterpark.





The idea comes from a waterpark in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at the West Edmonton Mall, which is the largest mall in North America. Their waterpark called, World Waterpark, attracts more than 500,000 guests annually.

The proposal calls for a 225,000-square-foot space which will make it one of the largest indoor parks in America. This will be a publicly owned (and taxpayer financed) waterpark. The article goes on to say that that discussions on the new waterpark will continue at the next meeting.

See Also: