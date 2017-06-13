If a burger is put in front of me there better be french fries with it! Not apologizing here. That's just they way I roll.

Now, the kind of french fries is a bigger decision. For me, given the choice, it would be crinkle cut fries. My first memory of these heavenly salty sticks is from The Coffee Shop in Redfield.

According to Food Republic's chart of french fries (based on popularity) the waffle fry is number one. Down the list are my crinkle fries.

Here is the Top 10:

Waffle Fries Belgian Fries Tater Tots Standard Cut Fries Garlic Fries Curly Fries Shoestring/Matchstick Fries Crinkle Cut Fries Cheesey Fries Steak Fries

Do you see where tater tots rank? Minnesotan's rejoice!

