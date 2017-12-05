Make Sure Your Gifts Arrive on Time, Check Holiday Deadlines

Unless the only gifts you're giving are local, you'd better be wrapping up your shopping very soon and get busy wrapping and shipping. Hanukkah begins Tuesday, December 12, so time is really short for that. Even with Christmas two weeks away, there is no time like the present to get your presents wrapped and shipped.

Most major retailers also have holiday gift-shipping deadlines you'll want to know about because retailers and package shippers anticipate online shopping this holiday season is going to be record-breaking.

If however, you're a procrastinator (like a lot of us - meaning me) Free Shipping Day could be your salvation. Over 600 merchants will be participating on December 15, offering no minimum purchase, free shipping, (on that day) with delivery of items by Christmas Eve.

Your choice of package shippers can also shape your shopping schedule because Fed Ex, UPS and the United States Postal Service all have differing gift-shipping deadlines. Thankfully it's Consumer Reports to the rescue once again with all of the information you need; including shipping times and cost calculators.

For more information and tips for shopping and shipping procrastinators, see Consumer Reports Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2017.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: