Make-A-Wish South Dakota Names Sue Salter as President and CEO

Sue Salter has been named as the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota . Salter was chosen by the statewide Board of Directors following a search to replace Paul Krueger who has taken a role with Make-A-Wish America, the national organization. She will begin her position February 26.

Salter has 15 years of municipal and non-profit management experience, combined with eight years of professional fundraising experience. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive and comes to Make-A-Wish from the Sanford Health Foundation where she has served as a major gifts officer since 2014. She served as the executive director of the Ice Sports Association in Sioux Falls and CEO of the Sioux Empire Fair Association where she managed all aspects of the state’s largest fair.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They continue to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey.

Since its inception, Make-A-Wish South Dakota has granted more than 1,325 wishes. Seventy two wishes were granted last fiscal year and more than 80 kids are in the process of receiving a wish.

The average cost of a wish is nearly $7,200. To qualify kids need to be between the ages of 2-1/2 and 18 and facing a critical illness at the time of referral. Visit Make-a-Wish South Dakota or call (605) 335-8000 for more information.

See Also: