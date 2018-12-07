Make-A-Wish National Believe Day

At Christmas time we are filled with joy and peace as we celebrate the warmth of such a meaningful season. And to watch children beaming on Christmas morning as we celebrate a birthday, read the Christmas story and open presents. And when it comes to presents you need to have list. That begins with writing a letter to Santa.

Today on National Believe Day sponsored by Macy's, the department store giant will double their donation to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa that is collected in-store or at macys.com/believe . Macy's has highlighted their holiday tradition now for 11 years and each Christmas for one day they will donate $2 for each letter up to and extra $1 million.

According to Sue Salter of Make-A-Wish South Dakota many area schools are conducting letter-writing campaigns, and will be on hand Friday for National Believe Day, to deliver their letters to Macy’s in Sioux Falls to help make wishes come true.

Macy’s has donated more than $112 million to Make-A-Wish since 2003, including more than $17 million through its annual Believe campaign. This funding has helped grant thousands of wishes.