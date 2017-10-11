Make a Note of This – Sioux City Woman Holds a Sticky Record
Last October, Taylor Maurer from Sioux City, Iowa set the record for Most sticky notes stuck on the face in one minute in the Guinness Book of World Records. She got 60 sticky notes stuck to her face.
Why you may ask? Well, because I guess.
Or as Maurer told the Guinness Book of World Records at the time, "I have always loved the Guinness book since I got my first book in the second grade. When I received it as a gift, I knew then that I wanted to break a record.”
Source: Guinness Book of World Records