Major Winter Storm to Envelop Sioux Falls on Friday

With a lot of snow and gusty winds expected during a 21-hour stretch, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Friday, January 18. Specifically between the hours of 3:00 AM and 12:00 AM Saturday.

Snow amounts between six and eight inches will be commonplace in an area stretching from O'Neill, Nebraska, and Redfield on the west through Sioux Falls and into northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and into Illinois as the storm moves eastward.

Wind speeds will increase to 15-30 miles per hour during the scope of this storm making travel difficult due to reduced visibility. When the storm is over, very cold temperatures will follow and wind chills will plunge well below zero.

If you plan on traveling on Interstate 90 in South Dakota, areas around Kadoka could see 3 to 4 inches. The amounts are forecasted to increase going east all the way to Sioux Falls with 6 to 8-inch totals expected west of the Missouri River all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota.

For Interstate 29, Watertown will be expecting 4 to 6 inches with amounts dropping off sharply north of highway 212. Going south, 6 to 8 inches of snow is possible from Brookings to just north of Sioux City. Through Sioux City and down to Omaha prepare for 4 to 6-inch totals.

As always, please remember that forecast snowfall totals are subject to change and if you have to travel, take the necessary precautions to do so in a safe manner. Pack a winter survival kit and alert loved ones of your travel plans before departure.