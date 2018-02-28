Major Whisky Brand Johnnie Walker Now Available in Female Version

While sipping scotch might bring to mind visions of Don Draper types, whiskey isn’t just a man’s drink.

Plenty of women like it, too. So Johnnie Walker, a popular scotch brand, has introduced the first-ever female version of the iconic logo, which they’re calling “Jane Walker”.

Like Johnnie, Jane sports a classy appearance on the bottle's label. It's a fancy hat and tuxedo, but instead, it's a long haired woman.

Introduced just in time for Women’s History Month, Jane Walker will appear on limited-edition bottles of the brand’s Black Label blend in March.

For every bottle sold, the brand will donate $1 to several organizations championing women’s causes.

"Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission," said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, in an online statement.

