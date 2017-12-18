The weather is not looking good for Sioux Falls this Thursday, at least according to Frankie MacDonald. Frankie is an internet sensation/amateur weather forecaster from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Frankie has over 160,000 YouTube followers. He releases YouTube videos when severe weather is forecast.

In his most recent video he talks about a major snowstorm that is going to hit Sioux Falls this Thursday. Six to 12 inches of snow could hit Sioux Falls causing blowing and drifting snow and dangerous driving conditions. As always, Frankie tells you what you need to do to be prepared.

Not that we don't believe Frankie, but here's what the National Weather Service has to say about snow heading our way.

National Weather Service

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: