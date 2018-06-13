Major Pre-Cut Melon Recall Expands to Nine States

For some people, indulging in watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are rite of passage into the summer season. It signals a shift toward eating lighter, more nutritious fare in greater amounts. It's not that these fruits aren't available nearly year-round, but you can find fresher, local products in the summer months.

Your best bet so far this summer, in many states, is to stay away from any of those pre-cut, convenience packages of fresh melon. There is a major recall of these products, due to salmonella contamination, in nine states now; Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio.

These products were produced by the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana and sold in clear plastic containers by multiple retailers including, but not limited to, Costco, Walmart, Walgreens, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods/Amazon.

At this point South Dakota is not included in this recall, but it wouldn't be the dumbest thing in the world to avoid pre-cut melon in any form at this point, just to be on the safe side. Grab yourself a whole melon, make sure you rinse off the outside and then slice away!

See Also: