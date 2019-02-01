Dog Owners Beware, Major Dog Food Recall

One of the most popular dog food brands in the country has issued a recall on a large number of their products. Hill's Pet Nutrition has voluntarily recalled select canned dog food because it could potentially contain an excessive level of Vitamin D. While this is an essential nutrient for dogs, ( and their pet parents too ) high levels of it can lead to serious problems.

It also depends on the length of time your pooch has been exposed to it. If your dog is exhibiting any of these symptoms:

vomiting

loss of appetite

increased thirst

increased urination

excessive drooling

weight loss

You need to check if you have been feeding these products and if so, get your dog to a vet ASAP! Kidney dysfunction can be one of the results of consuming too much Vitamin D. In most cases, animals will completely recover after treatment and discontinuation of feeding of the recalled product.

For more information, you can call Hill's Consumer Affairs line at 1-800-445-5777. You can also see all the recalled products ( all canned items, no dry food involved ) at the Food and Drug Administration recall website .

Sources: Hill's Pet Products , Dog Food Advisor and Food & Drug Administration