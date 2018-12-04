Major Dog Food Recall, Details Here

It seems like recalls are becoming a way of life. Almost weekly there's a recall of some type, whether cars, trucks, baby seats or food.

Speaking of food, the latest recall could impact a member of your family.

Your dog.

According to NBC News several brands of Fido's food has up to 70 times the safe level of Vitamin D. What does this mean? The FDA says it could kill dogs who eat them

Some of the brands include Nutrisca, Natural Life, Evolve and Sportsman's Pride. You can find the full list here .

The FDA says:

Pet owners should discontinue feeding these recalled products. At this time, the only pet products that have been impacted are food made for dogs.

More brands could be named in the recall, so keep an eye out for any updates on the recall.