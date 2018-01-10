Maine Newspaper Says Maine Should Do It Like South Dakota

I'm not a guy that keeps up with what's happening in the state of Maine. I mean, hey, that's just a wee bit east of here and I have enough trouble keeping up with the 'goings on' in our neck of the woods. But I happened to notice something that caught my eye out of Bangor, Maine.

The newspaper there pointed west to our great state as a shining example of a place that is among the nation's leaders in hiring people with disabilities. Yep, and our neighbors, North Dakota and Wyoming join us in the top three.

According to the Bangor Daily News about half the people between the ages of 18 and 64 with disabilities have employment in our three states. Meanwhile, apparently Maine is only at about 29%.

They site a number of reason why we do so well, which you can read for yourself here .

It's nice to know that we in South Dakota are doing something the right way...and having people from the great state of Maine recognize it!

