Main Street Cafe Menu for Today

Here's what Chad & Beth have lined up for today in the KSOO Main Street Cafe:

All morning the phone lines will be open for Free Plug Friday. If you're involved in any community event this weekend and would like help getting the word out, give Chad & Beth a call. They'll give you a free plug over the radio.

Local and regional news, along with sports, at the top and bottom of every hour.

National and international news with ABC at the top of every hour.

Entertainment news at 45 past each hour.

At 5:20 AM, the KSOO Big Book of Stuff.

At 5:50 AM, details on a Dental Fun Fest planned for this weekend.

At 6:20 AM, a look at the weekend community calendar.

At 6:50 AM, resident green-thumb expert Deb Jersey stops on by.

At 7:10 AM, Todd Heitkamp with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service.

At 7:20 AM, Football Friday with Jeff Harkness

At 7:50 AM, Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Storms Center.

You can also follow along with Chad & Beth on the KSOO website , the KSOO Facebook page , or our KSOO Twitter account .