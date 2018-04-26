It's been a good week for Sioux Falls food.

Just a few days ago, Wine Enthusiast highlighted several eating and drinking establishments in South Dakota's largest city, hailing us as a top foodie town.

Now, Marriott Traveler has gotten in on the act. The latest edition of the hotel chain magazine features a story entitled 'It Came From Sioux Falls: How to Eat Like a Local'.

It it, they say very nice things about a number of local places, including:

If they had just stopped there it would have been perfect. But the folks at Marriott decided to go one step further and include a 'More Things to Do' section at the bottom of the page, where no doubt they'd encourage us to check out Falls Park, the Washington Pavilion, or the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, right?

Wrong!

Instead, the three places highlighted in 'More To Do' aren't even in the same time zone. All three just happen to be in the Black Hills.

Cosmos Mystery Area via Twitter

Cosmos Mystery Area (364 miles from Sioux Falls)

Google Street View

National Presidential Wax Museum (367 miles from Sioux Falls)

Getty Images

Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup (371 miles from Sioux Falls)

Thanks for the love Marriott, but for a company that's in the travel business you need a good map reading lesson!

