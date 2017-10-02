Madison Nipe of Madison is Crowned Miss South Dakota

Miss South Dakota and Miss Teen South Dakota were crowned over the weekend in Brandon, South Dakota.

The 2018 Miss South Dakota is Madison Nipe of Madison. Miss Teen South Dakota is Shania Knutson of Viborg.

Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.

Madison and Shania will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards.

During their reign, the winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals.

