Madison Nipe of Madison is Crowned Miss South Dakota

Miss South Dakota USA

Miss South Dakota and Miss Teen South Dakota were crowned over the weekend in Brandon, South Dakota.

The 2018 Miss South Dakota is Madison Nipe of Madison. Miss Teen South Dakota is Shania Knutson of Viborg.

Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.

Madison and Shania will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards.

During their reign, the winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top